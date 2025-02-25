PC Shipment In India Ups By 3.8%, HP Leads

Market research firm IDC said on Monday that shipments of personal computers grew 3.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 14.4 million driven by demand for gaming and AI-powered PCs.

IDC India, South Asia and ANZ, associate vice president for devices research, Navkendar Singh was reported to have said that the weakening rupee can lead to an increase in device costs, which can impact the price-sensitive SMB (small and medium businesses). This, according to Singh will also impact consumer segments. However, despite all the challenges, India’s PC market is most likely to witness a low single-digit growth in 2025.

The growth in the Indian consumer PC market has seen an upward trajectory, driven by gaming and AI-powered PCs.

HP led the market with 30.1 per cent market share in 2024 and 30 per cent share in the December quarter followed by Lenovo and Dell with market share of 17.2 and 16.1 per cent in 2024 with year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.3 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively, IDC said.

"The traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) shipped 14.4 million units in 2024, up 3.8 per cent YoY. Breaking it down by category, shipments of notebooks and desktops grew 4.5 per cent YoY and 1.8 per cent YoY, respectively, while workstation shipments recorded the highest growth at 10.9 per cent," International Data Corporation (IDC) said in a statement.

The consumer segment in the Indian PC market is estimated to have grown 2.6 per cent YoY in 2024 and 2.2 per cent YoY in the December 2024 quarter.

"The demand for gaming notebooks has been robust, with double-digit growth in FY24. Also, since mid-2024, shipments of AI-powered notebooks increased substantially as the demand for relatively lower-end AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and AMD Ryzen AI processors have seen a steady increase," IDC India and South Asia, Research Manager Bharath Shenoy said.