Petrol-Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs 2 Across India

In Mumbai, the financial hub of India, where fuel prices are higher than in Delhi due to VAT and other taxes, the government has decided to decrease the price by Rs 2.10 per liter. As a result, the current price of petrol in Mumbai, which is Rs 106.31 per liter, will be reduced to Rs 104.21 per liter. Similarly, the cost of diesel per liter in Mumbai, currently Rs 94.27, will be lowered to Rs 92.15 per liter starting tomorrow.