QIP Fundraising Hits Record Rs 1 Trillion Mark in 2024

Fundraising via the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route has reached a record-breaking Rs 1 trillion in 2024, marking the highest amount ever raised through this method in a single calendar year.

80 companies have collectively raised Rs 1.13 trillion so far in 2024, tripling the amount raised during the same period last year, when 35 firms mobilised Rs 38,220 crore. The previous record was set in 2020, with 25 companies raising ₹80,816 crore through QIPs.

The figure is set to rise further, with ongoing QIPs from Godrej Properties and KEI Industries, collectively targeting Rs 8,000 crore. If successful, the total QIP fundraising for 2024 will reach Rs 1.21 trillion, data suggests.

In November alone, companies such as Wockhardt, Varun Beverages, and Zomato raised Rs 17,000 crore, bringing the month's total to Rs 25,000 crore, including the expected QIPs of Godrej Properties and KEI Industries. This marks the second-highest monthly fundraising figure ever.

By the end of October, 77 companies had raised Rs 96,321 crore through QIPs. The highest single-month fundraising via QIPs remains in August 2020, when six firms secured Rs 39,032 crore, according to data.