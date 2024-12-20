Range Rover Launches 2025 ‘Made in India’ Sport at Rs 1.45 Crore

Global automaker Range Rover has officially launched the 2025 ‘Made in India’ Range Rover Sport, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey. The vehicle, exclusively manufactured for the Indian market, is now available for sale in two variants – the 3.0l Petrol Dynamic HSE and 3.0l Diesel Dynamic HSE.

Priced starting at Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom), the 2025 Range Rover Sport offers a premium driving experience, combining cutting-edge technology with high performance. It comes in five vibrant color options: Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, and Charente Grey.

The Range Rover Sport is built on the state-of-the-art MLA-Flex platform, offering improved capability, performance, handling, and efficiency. Key features include perforated semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats, and a head-up display, which promise an elevated experience of comfort and technology.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India, commented, "With the introduction of new features such as semi-aniline leather seats and advanced infotainment systems, we aim to provide our discerning clients with an unparalleled luxury experience."

The vehicle is equipped with a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen for Pivi Pro infotainment, along with a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display. Additionally, it features 'Software Over The Air' updates and a 'Head-Up Display' for enhanced convenience.

Investment in Indian Manufacturing

This launch is part of Tata Motors’ broader strategy to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in India. In September, the company broke ground on a new ₹9,000 crore facility in Tamil Nadu, which will manufacture and export next-generation vehicles for Tata Motors and JLR. Located in Panapakkam, Ranipet district, the plant will serve both domestic and international markets, creating over 5,000 jobs.

Tata Motors Group plans to increase production capacity at this facility to 250,000 vehicles annually over the next 5-7 years. The new plant will be critical in manufacturing future models, including the flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which will significantly reduce costs for Indian consumers.

Currently, Tata Motors’ Pune plant assembles various popular JLR models, including the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and Discovery Sport. The introduction of the 2025 Range Rover Sport is set to further strengthen the company’s foothold in the Indian luxury SUV market.

With the start of production in India, Range Rover aims to offer its high-end models at more competitive prices, expanding accessibility for Indian consumers while driving growth in the luxury car segment.