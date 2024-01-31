RBI Directs Paytm Payments Bank to Halt New Customer Onboarding

Meanwhile, reacting to this, Member of Parliament and General Secretary in-charge Communications, Indian National Congress, Jairam Ramesh said, “The last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought only chaos to the banking system. First, the disastrous demonetisation decision, taken without any planning and over objections of the RBI. Then, bankruptcy of IL&FS in 2018 hit the NBFC sector. Thousands of crores of scams were done at Yes Bank and DHFL in 2018 as well. Lakshmi Vilas Bank and PMC Bank failed as well. The Nirav Modi types got a free visa to abscond with public money. It is ordinary Indians who have been left unable to withdraw their savings.”