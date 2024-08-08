RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5% for Ninth Consecutive Time

Das said, "Global food prices showed signs of easing in the month of July after registering an increase since March 2024."

"Assuming a normal monsoon and taking into account the 4.9 per cent inflation print, Q1 CPI inflation for the current financial year (2024-25) is projected at 4.5 per cent, with q2 at 4.4 per cent, Q3 at 4.7 per cent and Q4 at 4.3 per cent. CPI inflation for the first quarter of next financial year (Q1 2025-26) is projected at 4.4 per cent,” he added.

Regarding economic growth, Das projected real GDP growth of 7.2% for the fiscal year 2024-25, with headline inflation easing to 5.1% in June. "Real GDP growth for 2024-25 is estimated at 7.2%, with Q1 at 7.1%, Q2 at 7.2%, Q3 at 7.3%, and Q4 at 7.2%. For Q1 2025-26, real GDP growth is also projected at 7.2%. The risks are evenly balanced," he added.

He also acknowledged a slight moderation in the growth projection for the first quarter of the current financial year compared to the June MPC forecast, attributing this to updated high-frequency indicators that reveal lower-than-expected corporate profitability, government expenditure, and core industry output.