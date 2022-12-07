RBI Looking To Add New Feature To UPI Payments

Reserve Bank of India Governor (RBI) Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said it decided to add a new feature in its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform where the delivery of service or goods happens later such as e-commerce purchases, hotel bookings or investments in equities.

Through the 'single-block-and-multiple debits' feature on the UPI platform, the RBI Governor said that customers will have more trust while carrying out such transactions.

By introducing single-block-and-multiple-debits functionality, Shaktikanta Das said this facility will enable a customer to block funds in his/her account for specific purposes, which can be debited whenever needed.

"It has...been decided to introduce a single-block-and-multiple-debits functionality in UPI, which will significantly enhance the ease of making payments in e-commerce space and towards investments in securities," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said after announcing the bi-monthly policy review.

