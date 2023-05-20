Reactions To Withdrawal Of Rs 2,000 Notes By RBI; Click To Read

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the central government for its decision to withdraw Rs 2000 currency notes from circulation. Kejriwal's remarks came in response to the announcement made by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader expressed his dissatisfaction with the government's approach, stating that initially, they introduced Rs 2000 notes claiming it would curb corruption, and now they are banning those same notes under the pretext of ending corruption. Kejriwal further commented that anyone can say anything to an illiterate Prime Minister, emphasizing that the PM lacks understanding.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "First they said that by bringing Rs 2000 notes, corruption will stop. Now they are saying that by banning Rs 2000 notes, corruption will end. That's why we say the PM should be educated. Anyone can say anything to an illiterate PM. He doesn't understand. The public has to suffer."