Reliance Industries Hits Historic Rs 20 Lakh Market Cap Milestone

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.68 percent, or 483 points, to 71,555.19, while the NSE Nifty advanced 127 points to 21,743.25. RIL stock rose to a 52-week high of Rs 2,958, before ending at Rs 2,928.95. RIL's market value at the close was Rs 19.81 lakh crore. Market capitalisation refers to the total market value of a company's listed shares. The Nifty recovered from Monday's losses after India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation hit a three-month low of 5.10 percent. Except for metals, all sectors ended in positive territory, with banking and financial services leading the way. Shares of public sector undertakings (PSUs) recovered after profit booking over the previous few days.