Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 unveiled in Guwahati

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was officially launched on Tuesday at 4Aces Retail Pvt. Ltd., located at Aay Jay Tower, Opp. Doordarshan Kendra, Zoo Road. The event saw the unveiling of the new model by Managing Director Chirag Gupta, COO Shalini Gupta, and Satish Verma (ASM, Royal Enfield), alongside other distinguished guests.
Priced between Rs 2.39 lakh and Rs 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Guerrilla 450 is the second model to utilize the Sherpa 450 platform, following the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Designed as a roadster, the Guerrilla 450 features a retro-styled, stripped-down look and offers several appealing color options.
Flash: Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon
Dash: Gold Dip and Playa Black
Analog: Smoke and Playa Black
The Guerrilla 450 is equipped with a 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The motorcycle features a 43mm telescopic fork with a travel of 40 mm and a linkage-type mono-shock. It comes with alloy wheels, weighs approximately 185 kg (kerb weight), and has a ground clearance of 169 mm.
The Guerrilla 450 boasts a 4-inch circular TFT screen on the top two variants, offering integration with Google Maps and media controls. It also includes full LED lighting and a USB Type-C charging port. The base variant is equipped with a digi-analogue instrument console.
Bookings for the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 are now open at 4Aces Retail Pvt. Ltd., and deliveries are expected to commence in August 2024.