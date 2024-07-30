Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 unveiled in Guwahati

The Guerrilla 450 is equipped with a 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The motorcycle features a 43mm telescopic fork with a travel of 40 mm and a linkage-type mono-shock. It comes with alloy wheels, weighs approximately 185 kg (kerb weight), and has a ground clearance of 169 mm.