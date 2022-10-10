Rs 3 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped Off As Markets Tank In Early Trade

The Indian markets on Monday were trading in the negative territory during morning trade, tracking weak global">global market cues. The S&P BSE Sensex index was down 721 points to 57,470.29 level whereas Nifty50 was 17 points down to 17,314.65 at 9.21 IST on Monday.

Some of the stocks trading in the green were Paytm, Starhealth and Ambuja Cements. The laggards were Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank on the 30-share index. BSE Bankex was 1.38 per cent to 44,265.64 whereas BSE IT was 320 points down. In the broader market, BSE Midcap was down 300 points whereas BSE Smallcap dipped 212 to 28,970. Nifty Bank was down 104 points to 39,178 level and Nifty Financial Services dipped 0.24 per cent in morning trade on NSE.

Growth in the US jobs market is slowing but an unexpected drop in the unemployment rate has fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue with its aggressive tightening of monetary policy. The tightening of US monetary policy would influence other central banks to follow suit. Most of the global">global indexes like S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq were trading in the red during the morning.