Rupam Goswami Reappointed to National Traders Welfare Board

Prominent Assamese business leader Rupam Goswami has been reappointed as a member of the National Traders Welfare Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The Board functions as an advisory body to the Centre on matters relating to the welfare, security, and ease of doing business for traders across the country. Goswami’s inclusion for another term is seen as recognition of his active role in championing the interests of traders and entrepreneurs, particularly from the Northeast.

Over the years, Goswami has earned a reputation as one of the most articulate advocates for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region. He has been consistently involved in policy consultations and trade dialogues, pushing for reforms that simplify compliance, improve logistics, and make credit more accessible to small traders.

His reappointment also underscores the growing importance of Northeast India in the country’s economic landscape. Through his association with several trade and industry bodies, Goswami has worked to ensure that the concerns of regional traders are heard at the national level.

One of his key associations has been with the Assam Chamber of Commerce (ACC) — a leading trade organization in the state that represents the interests of traders, entrepreneurs, and business owners. Under Goswami’s active involvement, the ACC has expanded its focus from traditional trade issues to emerging areas such as digital transformation, e-commerce participation, and sustainable business practices.

Speaking to industry insiders, several traders noted that Goswami’s role in the Board has often translated into tangible outcomes for small businesses, including awareness drives on government schemes and capacity-building programs across the Northeast.

The National Traders Welfare Board, constituted by the Government of India, plays a crucial part in shaping trader-centric policies. Its mandate includes advising the Centre on improving market infrastructure, ensuring trader security, and addressing the challenges of digital transition faced by small merchants.

With Goswami’s continued representation, stakeholders expect stronger advocacy for Northeast-specific trade challenges — such as logistics bottlenecks, connectivity issues, and access to national markets. His reappointment, many believe, comes at a critical time when the government is pushing for deeper integration of regional economies under its “One District, One Product” and “Vocal for Local” initiatives.

Business observers say Goswami’s renewed presence in the Board will not only benefit Assam but also contribute to bringing a balanced regional perspective to national trade policy discussions.

“Rupam Goswami’s reappointment ensures that the voice of Northeast India’s traders remains part of national policy formulation. His experience bridges the gap between local realities and national trade vision,” said a senior member of the ACC.

As India’s trading ecosystem continues to evolve amid digital shifts and changing global dynamics, Goswami’s continued role in the National Traders Welfare Board is expected to strengthen the representation of small traders and ensure that regional voices find their rightful space in the country’s economic growth story.