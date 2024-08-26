Samsung Loses Ground in Indian Market as Chinese Rivals Surge Ahead

In the June quarter, Samsung — once India’s smartphone market leader — reported a significant drop in both volume and value market share. According to market research firms IDC, Counterpoint, and Canalys, the brand fell to the third spot in terms of volume in the April-June 2024 period, with shipments dropping by 15.4%, marking its third consecutive quarterly decline. Samsung's volume market share fell to 12.9%, while its value market share dipped to 16% from 23% in the previous quarter.