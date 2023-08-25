Sandwich Chain Subway Sold To Roark Capital

Subway on Thursday announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Roark Capital.
The transaction is a major milestone in Subway's multi-year transformation journey, combining Subway's global presence and brand strength with Roark's deep expertise in restaurant and franchise business models.
Roark is a private equity firm with USD 37 billion in assets under management. Roark focuses on investments in consumer and business service companies, with a specialization in franchise and franchise-like businesses, and prides itself on being a trusted partner for management and business owners.
"This transaction reflects Subway's long-term growth potential, and the substantial value of our brand and our franchisees around the world," said John Chidsey, CEO of Subway.
He went on to add, "Subway has a bright future with Roark, and we are committed to continuing to focus on a win-win-win approach for our franchisees, our guests and our employees."
The transaction comes on the heels of Subway announcing its 10th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales. The company will continue to execute its strategy with a focus on sales growth, menu innovation, modernization of restaurants, overall guest experience improvements, and international expansion.
J.P. Morgan is serving as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to Subway. Timing is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.