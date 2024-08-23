SEBI Bars Anil Ambani, Slaps ₹25 Crore Fine in Major Fraud Scandal

As part of the ruling, RHFL itself has been barred from the securities market for six months and fined ₹6 lakh. SEBI’s investigation concluded that Ambani and the KMPs funneled funds through conduit borrowers, many of whom were financially unfit, deliberately diverting resources. Most of these borrowers defaulted, leading to RHFL’s own debt default and subsequent resolution under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) framework.