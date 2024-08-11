SEBI Chief Madhabi Buch, Husband Deny Hindenburg Allegations, Terms It 'Baseless'

In a joint statement, the couple accused Hindenburg of character assassination, emphasizing that the claims were baseless and devoid of truth.

Responding to the accusations, Madhabi and Dhaval Buch stated, "In the context of allegations made in the Hindenburg Report dated August 10, 2024, against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth. Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them. Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course."