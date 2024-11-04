Sell-Off Continues In Indian Market As FIIs Continue To Pull Out Funds

The long-term story of India is intact and after a corrective phase, Indian equities should regain. However, it is difficult to tell when the market will bottom out. A corrective phase is part and parcel of a bull market and it is a healthy sign for long-term investors. The larger index has corrected only 7-8 per cent and any correction between 10-15 per cent from the high can be counted as a healthy one. For mutual fund investors, stay invested and continue your SIP every month for a long-term investment outlook.