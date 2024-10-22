Sell-off Continues in Indian Market; BSE Loses Rs 8.47 Lakh Crore in Market Cap Today

What should investors do now?

The long-term story of India is intact, and after a corrective phase, Indian equities should regain strength. However, it is difficult to determine when the market shall bottom out. A corrective phase is a part and parcel of a bull market and is a healthy sign for long-term investors. The larger index has corrected only 5-6%, and any correction between 10-15% from the high can be considered healthy. For mutual fund investors, it is advisable to stay invested and continue your SIP every month for a long-term investment outlook.