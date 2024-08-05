Sensex and Nifty Dive as Global Recession Jitters Shake Markets

The Sensex fell sharply by 2,037 points, settling at 78,944, while the Nifty dropped 661 points to 24,056 during late morning trading. This downward trend was largely influenced by major Sensex constituents such as Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), State Bank of India (SBI), JSW Steel, and Titan, all of which saw declines of up to 5.04%. Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 28 were trading in the red, reflecting a widespread negative sentiment.