Sensex-Nifty Witness Unprecedented Jump As Exit Polls Predict NDA Win

Investor sentiment was further bolstered by India's impressive Q4FY24 GDP growth of 7.8 percent, surpassing expectations and bringing the fiscal year's growth to a robust 8.2 percent. "Buoyant sentiments are driven by India's impressive Q4FY24 GDP growth of 7.8 percent, surpassing expectations, with the fiscal year's growth standing at 8.2 percent," said Varun Aggarwal, founder and managing director of Profit Idea. However, he cautioned that market volatility is anticipated as the final election results draw near.