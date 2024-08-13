Starbucks Appoints New CEO, Replacing Indian-Origin Laxman Narasimhan

Mellody Hobson extended her gratitude to Narasimhan, acknowledging his contributions to the company. “On behalf of the board, I want to sincerely thank Laxman for his contributions to Starbucks, and his dedication to our people and brand,” she said. “In the face of some challenging headwinds, Laxman has been laser-focused on improving the business to meet the needs of our customers and partners. We all wish him the very best and know he will do great things in the future.”