Stock Markets Close Flat After Initial Gains

According to Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market expert, "Today's price action was primarily influenced by domestic cues. Despite absorbing most of the downside by the end of the day, we anticipate improved price action for the remainder of the week." Bagga noted that despite upbeat global cues and positive performances in Asian and European markets, Indian markets faced renewed selling pressure, attributed to more stringent RBI provisioning norms for project finance, potentially impacting credit growth and capital adequacy for relevant lenders.