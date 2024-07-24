Stock Markets Open In Red as Union Budget Falls Short of Expectations

In the US, major indices closed slightly lower on Tuesday, influenced by earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla. The Dow Jones fell by 57.35 points (0.14%) to 40,358.09, the S&P 500 decreased by 8.67 points (0.16%) to 5,555.74, and the Nasdaq Composite edged down by 10.22 points (0.06%) to 17,997.35.

Tesla shares dropped 2% in regular trading and an additional 8% in after-hours trading, while Alphabet saw a modest increase of 0.1%.