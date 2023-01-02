Top 20 Richest People In The World In 2022: #1 is Elon Musk, 2 Indians on the list

There is certainly a huge disparity between the world’s richest people and the world’s poorest people. And things like this never fail to remind us that the world we live in can be wildly polar. For some people, it is hard to even imagine what their next meal would be. But on the other side, some people seem to be rolling in wealth. For example, Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, is known for her expensive taste. Her cup of morning tea is valued at Rs.4,00,000. It is made of a specially imported tea that belongs to Japan.

Forbes magazine publishes a list of the wealthiest people in the world every year. The number of billionaires included in Forbes' 36th annual list, at 2,668, is down by 87 from the previous year. The drop occurred due to the global epidemic and sluggish markets. They definitely took a toll on the world's wealthiest. Totaling $12.7 trillion, this is a decrease of $400 billion from their value in 2021. China and Russia have seen the largest decreases. Putin's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in a loss of 34 Russian billionaires compared to the previous year. China's assault on technology firms has resulted in the removal of 87 billionaires from the country's Forbes list.

Well, the silver lining in it is that many new countries such as Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia, and Uruguay have got included in the list. About 236 new billionaires belong to these countries. About a 1000 millionaires in the world have gotten better financially this year.

The United States of America remains the world's leading superpower. It is home to 735 billionaires worth a combined $4.7 trillion, including Elon Musk, who has risen to the top of the World's Billionaires List for the first time. The combined wealth of China's 607 billionaires (including those in Macau and Hong Kong) is $2.3 trillion, making the country the second-richest in the world.