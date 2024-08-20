TRAI Directs Access Service Providers to Protect Consumer Interests

In a bid to improve the integrity of the messaging ecosystem, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a series of new regulations for access service providers. These guidelines are designed to protect consumer interests and curb fraudulent activities associated with promotional messaging.
Starting September 1, 2024, access service providers will be prohibited from transmitting messages containing URLs, APKs, OTT links, or call-back numbers that are not pre-approved by the senders. This measure is part of TRAI's broader initiative to enhance the security of digital communications.
In a directive issued today, TRAI has mandated all access service providers to ensure a few guidelines. Lately, so-called promotional messages have to some extent taken the form of menace.
Additionally, all telemarketing calls using the 140 series must transition to the online Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform by September 30, 2024. This shift is expected to improve monitoring and control over such communications.
To further increase message traceability, TRAI has mandated that from November 1, 2024, all messages must have a clear trail from the sender to the recipient. Messages with undefined or inconsistent telemarketer chains will be automatically rejected.
In a bid to prevent misuse of promotional content templates, TRAI has introduced stringent penalties for non-compliance. Templates registered under incorrect categories will be blacklisted, and repeat offenders will face a one-month suspension of their services.
All headers and content templates registered on the DLT platform must adhere to specific guidelines, including the restriction that a single content template cannot be associated with multiple headers. Misuse of these templates or headers will result in the immediate suspension of traffic until the issue is resolved, with reinstatement contingent upon legal action by the sender against the misuse.
Delivery-Telemarketers are also required to identify and report any misuse within two business days or face similar penalties.