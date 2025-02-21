TRIFED Partners with Reliance, HCL, Torajamelo for Tribal Empowerment

In a significant step towards tribal empowerment, TRIFED has partnered with Reliance Retail, HCL Foundation, and Torajamelo Indonesia to facilitate tribal businesses and integrate them into the mainstream market. The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on February 19 during the ongoing ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the National Capital.

Advertisment

These MoUs, exchanged in the presence of TRIFED Managing Director Ashish Chatterjee, mark a strategic move towards a B2B approach for tribal products. The agreements were signed by General Managers of TRIFED with Pradeep Ramachandran, Senior Vice President of Reliance Retail, Nidhi Pundhir, Global CSR Head of HCL Foundation, and Aparna Saxena Bhatnagar, CEO of Torajamelo, Indonesia.

Under the MoU with Reliance Retail, tribal products will be supplied in bulk to the retail giant, ensuring sustainable sourcing, branding, and promotion. HCL Foundation will focus on capacity building and training for tribal artisans, enhancing their product portfolio and market access. Meanwhile, the partnership with Torajamelo aims to expand international sales channels for Indian tribal products in Indonesia, fostering cultural exchange and global outreach.

TRIFED has been at the forefront of tribal economic empowerment, with initiatives such as the annual "Aadi Mahotsav – National Tribal Festival." The event, inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on February 16, 2025, celebrates tribal entrepreneurship, craft, culture, cuisine, and commerce. The festival also saw the presence of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Jual Oram, Minister of State Shri Durga Das Uikey, and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj.

With these new collaborations, TRIFED continues its mission to elevate tribal communities economically and bring them into the mainstream development framework.

Also Read: Hiring Demand for Freshers, Young Professionals to Surge First Half of 2025: Report