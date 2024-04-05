Turtle Hosts Zubeen Garg At Bihu Celebrations In Central Mall

Turtle Limited, the iconic menswear brand celebrating 20 years in Assam, hosted a mesmerizing Bihu Celebration at Central Mall, Guwahati on Friday, leaving attendees spellbound with a fusion of music, fashion, and local culture. Turtle Limited is a leading menswear brand renowned for its unparalleled quality, timeless designs, and commitment to excellence. With a legacy spanning three decades, Turtle has been at the forefront of redefining men's fashion in India, offering a diverse range of clothing that blends tradition with contemporary style.
Acclaimed singer Zubeen Garg, whose magnetic performances transcend boundaries, graced the event with his presence, infusing the evening with energy and emotion. Zubeen not only mesmerized the audience with his soulful renditions but also shared heartfelt insights into the significance of Bihu, fashion, and the vibrant local culture of Assam.
The highlight of the evening was a captivating show held at Central Mall, where Zubeen engaged in lively discussions with press members along with esteemed guests. The conversation delved into various facets of fashion, music, film, and technology, reflecting the dynamic spirit of Assam's cultural landscape. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with Zubeen Garg, gaining valuable insights into his illustrious career while capturing memorable moments through photography sessions.
The event also witnessed the presence of eight esteemed local influencers – Abhijit Das, Nihal Kalita, Siddhartha Boro, Gunajit Deka, Abhigyan Kalita, Phanindra, Mintu, and Arpan – who lent their unique charm and style, further enhancing the festivities.
Ritankar Sarkar, Head of Marketing at Turtle Ltd, expressed his delight at the success of the event, stating, "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to Turtle's Bihu Celebration in Guwahati. Zubeen Garg's enchanting performance and insightful discussions added a magical touch to the evening, resonating deeply with our audience. The presence of local influencers further enriched the event, reflecting the diverse cultural tapestry of Assam. We are grateful for the support of our patrons and look forward to continuing our journey of celebrating Assam's rich heritage."
Turtle Limited remains committed to its mission of promoting Assam's culture and heritage while offering premium quality menswear that blends tradition with contemporary style.