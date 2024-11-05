TVS, Hero MotoCorp Lead As Two-Wheeler Sales Surge In Festive Period

Bajaj Auto, however, saw an eight per cent drop in domestic sales, with 2,55,909 units sold. The company’s expectations were dampened by lower-than-anticipated demand during Dussehra, with growth at only two per cent rather than the forecasted six to eight per cent. Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto’s executive director, pointed to "factors like delayed monsoon and elections" as potential influences, adding, “Demand in the southern and eastern regions has been muted, while the central and northern areas have shown some resilience.”