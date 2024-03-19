Unilever To Cut 7,500 Jobs Worldwide By Separating Ice Cream Business

The productivity program is expected to generate approximately €800 million in cost savings over the next three years. These savings will more than compensate for the estimated operational dis-synergies resulting from the separation of the Ice Cream division. In addition, the program will generate additional net savings that can be used for investments in brand growth, research and development, and overall margin improvement. The program will also simplify operations and reduce duplication through technological interventions, standardized processes, and operational centers of excellence, all aimed at increasing efficiency.