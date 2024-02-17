Union Finance Ministry Leads 2-Day Conference On Crucial Role Of AI, Tech

The All Chief Commissioners' Conference on the use of AI and other technology requirements in customs operations and the innovative approach to Customs automation was held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, by the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Central Excise, and Customs.
Based on a statement from the Ministry of Finance, the meeting, led by Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), brought together key officials and stakeholders to discuss important customs operation matters from February 15-16.
The event was attended by esteemed officials including Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Customs); Aruna Narayan Gupta, Member (IT & Taxpayer Services); Pr. DG, DRI, Mohan Kumar Singh; Pr. Chief/Chief Commissioners of Customs Zones, Pr. DG/DGs of Directorates of CBIC, and officers from various departments such as Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), Central Drugs Control Organisation (CDSCO), Wildlife Control Crime Bureau (WCCB), GST Network (GSTN), and Plant Quarantine, among others, as stated in the press release.
The conference offered an opportunity to discuss and analyze the operations of Customs, as well as the future needs for streamlining business processes, automation, and infrastructure in line with India's vision for 2047.
The Indian Customs department has collected around Rs 2.13 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, excluding IGST duties on imports. Additionally, they have seized contraband goods worth over Rs. 6,000 crore and play a vital role in border control activities, as stated in the press release.
In his keynote speech, the chairman of CBIC emphasized the importance of standardizing processes and embracing the Reform, Perform, Transform approach in all our endeavors to enhance efficiency.
In his speech, the Customs Member emphasized the important actions taken by the Customs department and the necessity to adapt to evolving trade situations and global changes.
DG, DRI, Mohan Kumar Singh stressed the importance of intelligence in promoting trade and ensuring economic and environmental security.
The focus of the initial conference day revolved around the topic of 'Improving Customs Efficiency', which included discussions on enhancing performance, streamlining customs clearance procedures, the technological needs of Customs, and human resources concerns, as stated in the press release.
The Customs is responsible for overseeing approximately 320 Ports, comprising of 33 International Airports/Air Cargo Complexes, 63 Seaports, 126 Inland Container Depots (ICDs), 11 International Railway stations, and 28 Foreign Post Offices (FPO).
It handles over 1.30 crore declarations annually and has the potential for significant growth in the future.
By employing a risk-based clearance process, over 82 per cent of imported shipments receive faster clearance, resulting in reduced wait times and costs for import and export stakeholders.
The topics discussed involved the modernization of remote Land Customs Stations (LCS), the utilization of advanced equipment, the operations of K9 units (Dog Squad), and Track and Trace Units in Customs to improve effectiveness, according to the press release.
The discussions also highlighted the need for suitable adjustments in Human Resources and additional training to support these changes.
The second day of the conference focused on the theme of Simplifying Compliance in Customs operations, featuring discussions on technology, Customs collaboration with various government departments, and streamlining trade processes. You can find more details in the press release.
The topics covered involved the utilization of AI and other technological requirements in customs operations and adopting an innovative approach to automating Customs processes.
The meeting also covered topics such as standardizing processes, enhancing complaint resolution, and making logistical improvements to facilitate trade.
The Chairman of CBIC recognized and commended the efforts of the Indian Customs nationwide and also proposed the requirement to enhance infrastructure.
In his farewell speech, the CBIC chairman commended the Bhopal Zone for hosting the conference, which covered discussions on a range of technical issues, valuation and classification discrepancies, the integration of new technology and AI to enhance service delivery speed, supply chain management, and maximizing the potential of officers, as well as improving infrastructure and staff skills, as stated in the press release.
The CBIC Chairman also expressed gratitude to all the attendees for their presence at the conference and for sharing their suggestions.
The Customs member expressed the importance of using creative methods and tapping into the skills of young individuals to discover solutions.
The IT member highlighted the smooth connection between processes and technology to improve trade facilitation, as stated in the press release.
At the conclusion, C.P. Goyal, the chief commissioner in Bhopal, expressed gratitude to all the attendees for their presence at the conference, contributing to its success.
Earlier, Chandra Prakash Goyal, chief commissioner of the Bhopal Zone, greeted all the esteemed guests and attendees of the two-day conference.