Woman's Startup Vows To Make Indian Weddings Carbon Neutral

Grow Billion Trees provides couples with the option to decide the location for planting their trees:

Urban Sanctuaries: Couples who desire to make a local impact have the opportunity to plant trees in specific urban locations. This action not only helps counterbalance emissions but also enhances the presence of greenery, resulting in small areas of clean and fresh air within their city.

Agroforestry Projects: Couples who are looking for a more significant influence can opt to participate in initiatives that involve planting trees alongside farmers. In this case, Grow Billion Trees collaborates with rural communities to plant grafted fruit trees, which have dual benefits for the environment and the farmers' economic well-being. These trees not only absorb carbon but also generate income for the farmers by yielding high-quality fruits.