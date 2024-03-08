Woman's Startup Vows To Make Indian Weddings Carbon Neutral

Amidst the lively wedding festivities in India, a new trend is taking shape, led by a startup run by women that promotes carbon-neutral and environmentally-friendly weddings. Nidhi Singh, the leader of Grow Billion Trees, is enabling couples to get married while also making a beneficial contribution to the planet.
The initiative Grow Billion Trees goes above and beyond just compensating for carbon emissions. They carry out a thorough examination of carbon levels, taking into account various aspects such as travel, energy consumption at venues, and catering. In order to counterbalance these emissions, they plant trees that have the capacity to absorb 20kg of CO2 every year and a total of 400kg throughout their lifespan.
Alongside the act of tree planting, Grow Billion Trees enhances the experience by providing personalized tree certificates as an extra special touch.
These certificates go beyond being mere generic acknowledgements. They provide detailed information about the exact location where the trees are planted, enabling couples to establish a sense of connection with their contribution.
Furthermore, couples have the option to incorporate a personalized message that conveys their affection for the environment, appreciation towards their guests, or aspirations for a mutually sustainable future.
Grow Billion Trees has already gained recognition for creating memorable and distinctive wedding experiences for Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. This was evident in their wedding in Goa.
In Goa, trees were planted as a representation of their dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the area. Every attendee was given a unique certificate for the tree they planted, serving as a permanent memento of their environmentally conscious event.
Harshit and Devanshi took their wedding in Udaipur to the next level. Harshit, who is at the helm of the climate tech company Blue Earth Eco, along with Devanshi, actively participated in the initiative. They made sure to maintain transparency and accountability by collaborating with Grow Billion Trees to conduct a carbon audit. Moreover, the guests were not only given tree certificates but also received NFTs, showcasing a distinctive and inventive approach towards sustainability.
Grow Billion Trees provides couples with the option to decide the location for planting their trees:
Urban Sanctuaries: Couples who desire to make a local impact have the opportunity to plant trees in specific urban locations. This action not only helps counterbalance emissions but also enhances the presence of greenery, resulting in small areas of clean and fresh air within their city.
Agroforestry Projects: Couples who are looking for a more significant influence can opt to participate in initiatives that involve planting trees alongside farmers. In this case, Grow Billion Trees collaborates with rural communities to plant grafted fruit trees, which have dual benefits for the environment and the farmers' economic well-being. These trees not only absorb carbon but also generate income for the farmers by yielding high-quality fruits.
Grow Billion Trees goes above and beyond by showcasing their unwavering dedication to environmental initiatives. They meticulously nurture the planted trees for a duration of three years until they can sustain themselves, guaranteeing the triumph of their projects and the establishment of flourishing ecosystems.
The accounts of these couples, along with numerous others, illustrate a lively portrayal of the growing phenomenon of environmentally friendly weddings in India. Nidhi Singh and Grow Billion Trees are leading this thrilling movement, motivating upcoming couples to adopt sustainable practices and commemorate their love while also contributing to the well-being of the environment.
This extraordinary project showcases the significant influence that individuals and organizations possess in making a beneficial impact, both on the environment and in society, by planting trees and promoting sustainable practices. Through the integration of inventive ideas, teamwork, and a strong dedication to preserving our planet, Grow Billion Trees is leading the path towards a more environmentally friendly future, with each wedding ceremony contributing to this cause.