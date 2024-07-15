Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Joins India's Elite Billionaire Club

Additionally, Zomato's quick commerce arm, Blinkit, turned adjusted EBITDA positive in March. In Q4 of FY24, Zomato delivered a consolidated net profit of Rs 175 crore, prompting brokerages to raise their target prices. Analysts have been impressed by Blinkit's performance, with its gross order value (GOV) growing by 13.7% QoQ, driven by a 17% QoQ increase in orders, though offset by a 3% QoQ decline in average order value (AOV). The announcement to increase the number of dark stores to 1,000 by the end of FY25 from 525 in Q4 has reset expectations and positioning within the quick commerce sector for Blinkit.