Assamese Born American Scientist Dr. Kripanath Borah Dies

By Pratidin Bureau
Assamese Born American Doctor Dies
Assamese born Scientist Dr. Kripanath Borah breathed his last on Friday.

The Assamese resident of America, Dr. Kripanath Borah died at the United States last Friday.

According to sources, Dr. Borah had been a very active preserver of Assamese culture and literature overseas at the USA.

The deceased, Dr. Kripanath Borah is well known among the Assamese society in America and Assam as well.

Dr. Borah is known to have formed a section of Assam Sahitya Sabha at the North America.

Such noble contribution from the Assamese born scientist made the Assamese culture and literature shine overseas at the US.

Dr. Kripanath Borah was suffering from numerous health issues since a very long time and finaaly breathed his last on Friday.

