Assam’s COVID-19 death toll reached 932 after another person succumbed to the disease on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Munindra Brahma.

“Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today~ Late Munondra Brahma (54) of Hojai,” State Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The death rate in the state has shown a sharp decline in the last few days.