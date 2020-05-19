Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 121 with 6 New Cases

Assam again registered six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the tally to 121. Among the six cases, two each from Jorhat and Golaghat while Kokrajhar and Nagaon reported with one case each.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that one patient from Jorhat returned from Chennai while the other came from Darjeeling and all are in quarantine.

The minister in his tweet said, “Alert ~ Six new #COVID19 + cases confirmed – 2 each from Jorhat and Golaghat and 1 each from Kokrajhar & Nagaon. One Jorhat patient had returned from Chennai, while the other came from Darjeeling. All are in quarantine. Total – 121.”