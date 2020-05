Assam registered 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the tally to 170, informed state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

Himanta in a tweet said, “Alert ~ 13 new cases of #COVID19 + confirmed. Break-up ~ 8 from Hojai; 2 from Sonitpur; 1 each from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup and Nagaon.”

Alert ~ 13 new cases of #COVID19 + confirmed. Break-up ~ 8 from Hojai; 2 from Sonitpur; 1 each from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup and Nagaon.



↗️Total cases 170

↗️Recovered 48

↗️Active cases 115

↗️Deaths 04

↗️Migrated 03



Update 7:10 pm / May 20#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/iFBcH2r11U — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 20, 2020

With the new cases, the active case in the state stand at 115, recovered-48, deaths-4 and 3 migrated.