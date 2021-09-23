Assam|Sipajhar Violence: Photographer Brutally Attacks Incapacitated Protestor

Amid the hostile situation that erupted during a protest on Thursday afternoon against the eviction drive in Assam ‘s Dholpur village under Sipajhar revenue circle between the protestors and police, a photographer reportedly working with the Darrang District administration was captured on camera attacking one of the incapacitated protestors mercilessly.

As the protests turned violent, the police had to resort to firing and lathi charges in an attempt to disperse the mob. A protestor was seen chasing the photographer, while, a team of police personnel stopped the protestor and took him down on the ground. As the protestor laid on the ground, the photographer identified as Bijoy Shankar Baniya jumped on the protestor’s chest and punched him brutally in the brief video which is going viral across social media.

Baniya was stopped by police personnel, however, he returned to attack the severely wounded protestor once again.

In the video, the protestor looked unconscious, but conflicting reports have also stated that the protestor may have succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, two persons have died of bullet injuries while several others including at least eight police personnel have been wounded.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussain and Sheikh Farid. One policeman Maniruddin Ahmed sustained severe injuries and he was rushed to GMCH from Mangaldai Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Two other policemen Amiya Gogoi and Manash Pratim Baruah were attacked by the mob. Earlier on Monday, eviction drives were conducted peacefully at No. 1 Dholpur and No. 3 Dholpur to free 4500 bighas of government land which were occupied by nearly 800 families.