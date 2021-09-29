Assistant Prof Of GU Accused Of Sexually Harassing Students

An assistant professor of Gauhati University (GU) has been accused of sexual harassment to students on Wednesday.

The accused is an assistant professor from Hindi Department named Amit Pandey who had allegedly molested a student of the University.

The Post Graduate Students Association has submitted a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor of the Gauhati University to find a proper inquiry and punish the accused.

As accused, Assistant Professor Amit Pandey sexually assaults students through WhatsApp and Facebook with obscene messages.

Earlier, a student had also complaint about the professor obscene behaviour.

The students further demanded that a proper inquiry must be done against him and he must be dismissed as soon as possible if found guilty in probe.

