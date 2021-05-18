At 6.99 %, Assam Sees Sharp Dip In Covid Positivity Rate

Amid the devastating second wave Covid pandemic, Assam has started recording a gradual dip in the case positivity rate.

On Monday, the positivity rate stood at 6. 99 per cent, while just five days ago on May 13 Covid cases positivity rate was 9. 13 per cent.

Notably, the positivity rate of the state has decreased in spite of a sharp increase in Covid testing conducted in the state which indicates a dip in positive cases.

Also Read: Indian Navy Rescues 132 From Barge During Cyclone Tauktae

On May 13, the state registered 5,468 new cases out of 59,594 tests conducted, while, on May 17, 6,394 new cases were detected out of 91, 481 tests done. This data by the state National Health Mission shows that COVID testing has nearly doubled in the last five days, but, the active cases on May 13 was 42, 144 and on May 17 it was 44, 942.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, over 95 lakh Covid tests have been conducted across the state.

It may also be mentioned a similar trend could be seen in the month of January where the case positivity rate of 9.2 per cent dipped to 7 per cent between January 13 and 17. Nearly 92,000 tests were conducted by January 17 and the new cases touched almost 6,400 cases.

Moreover, the discharges have shot up too. As of May 13, the stated reported a total of 2,70,079 cured patients, and five days later with over 16,000 recoveries, the discharged numbers surged to 2,86,463. The recovery rate has also improved to 85.50 per cent.

However, there a grim scenario could be observed due to Covid fatalities with the state recording the highest single day spike of 92 deaths on Monday. The state so far has recorded 2,271 deaths. As of January 1, 2021 the total Covid Count was 1,049. The death rate of the state has spiked from 0.48 per cent to 0.68 per cent.