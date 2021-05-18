Assam Supplies Oxygen To 6 NE States: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday that the state has been providing oxygen to six northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland.

The state has been producing 80 metric tonnes of oxygen every day.

Dr. Sarma also stated that the oxygen would be transported by a special train.

The central government has also allocated 100 mt oxygen to the state which will be provided to the six states, Dr. Sarma noted.

On May 1, I had visited #Oxygen unit Premier Cryogenics in Saukuchi, Ghy, to request that production be resumed in this shut down co. Glad that one unit is functional now & producing 14 MT. I visited them again today. pic.twitter.com/WWgWMz8zFw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 17, 2021

The Chief Minister also visited the Premier Cryogenics Limited’s oxygen plant at Saukuchi in Guwahati to assess the oxygen generation capacity of the plant.

In a boost to the oxygen availability in the state, Premiere Cryogenics Ltd, on the state government’s request agreed to restart the production of oxygen from the plant.

The plant was non-operational for a long time will be now able to produce 14 mt of oxygen per day enhancing the state’s oxygen availability.



Dr. Sarma also asserted that once the second unit starts to function in the plant, it would further improve the oxygen generation capacity.

Last month, Dr. Sarma also revealed that the state would have close to 18 Oxygen plants by the mid of May, which would be sufficient to meet the demands of the state as well as its neighbouring states in the North-east.

The minister then had also informed that the state was also supplying stocks of Remdesivir to the other northeastern states. “We are considering North-eastern states as one region and we will exercise responsibility to our sister states,” Dr. Sarma was quoted as saying in one of the media reports.

