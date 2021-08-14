August 14 To be Observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will be remembered as ‘Vibhajan Vibhisika Smriti Diwas’ or Partition Horrors Remembrance Day saying that the pain of partition of the country can never be forgotten.

“The pain of partition of the country can never be forgotten. Because of hatred and violence, lakhs of our sisters and brothers were displaced and even lost their lives. In memory of the struggle and sacrifice of those people, it has been decided to celebrate 14th August as ‘Vibhishika Memorial Day’,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay This day will not only inspire us to eliminate the poison of discrimination, animosity and ill-will, but it will also strengthen unity, social harmony and human sensibilities,” he added.

On August 14, 1947, India and Pakistan were partitioned. Pakistan celebrates August 14 as its Independence Day.

ALSO READ: Assam Congress Delegates to Meet Rahul Gandhi Today in Delhi