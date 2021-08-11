NationalTop Stories

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Passes 2 Bills In Lok Sabha

By Pratidin Bureau

Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday passed the National Commission for Homeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Tuesday during the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday,

The bills were passed without discussion, ANI reported.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill proposes to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 which had replaced the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

Related News

At Least 42 Dead In Algeria Wildfires

Tokyo Olympics: WFI Temporarily Suspends Wrestler Vinesh…

Sikkim Governor Given Additional Charge Of Manipur

10 Injured In Grenade Attack By Militants In Srinagar

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes to amend the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020.

The two bills were passed after the Lok Sabha the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 which saw the participation of members from various political parties.

Also Read: Sikkim Governor Given Additional Charge Of Manipur
You might also like
Top Stories

SI Paper Leak: Police Arrest PK Dutta’s Driver

Top Stories

Myanmar: 25 Killed in Clashes Between Army & Anti-Junta Fighters

Assam

Complete Renovation of Rabindra Bhawan Tomorrow: Pritam Saikia

Top Stories

Manipur: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested

Assam

HPC Liquidator Plea For Liquidation Of Mills

National

Indian teen’s long hair sets Guinness record