AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Passes 2 Bills In Lok Sabha

Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday passed the National Commission for Homeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Tuesday during the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday,

The bills were passed without discussion, ANI reported.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill proposes to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 which had replaced the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes to amend the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020.

The two bills were passed after the Lok Sabha the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 which saw the participation of members from various political parties.

Also Read: Sikkim Governor Given Additional Charge Of Manipur