Baksa: Visit Daragaon Diring, the Hidden Beauty in Indo-Bhutan Border

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought in a new normal to the lives of the people. People have cop up with the things like lockdown, curfew etc. but it also irritates at some point of time as people want to enjoy with their family to relax from their mechanical life.

People from all parts of Assam go to Shillong or any other hill states during monsoon to enjoy summer vacation but since two years the visitors’ entry to Meghalaya has been restricted amid the pandemic.

It is not only Meghalaya but Assam too has many tourists spots which attract visitors in large numbers but most of the people are unaware of the tourists’ destinations which have not yet gained knowledge of the people. One such tourist spot in the India-Bhutan border around 18 kilometers from Mushalpur in Baksa district has also attracted huge number of tourists during this pandemic as it has been discovered within a short span of time.

This particular area is now one of the major tourist attractions as the waterfalls has attracted a huge number of tourists and the sparkling water that falls from the Bhutan hills to the Diring River through its rocky path has attracted the public to visit the site once.

Daragaon Diring a small hamlet nestled along the Indo-Bhutan border in Baksa district of Assam is the perfect spot for a quick picnic. A 15 kilometres ride from the district headquarters of Mushalpur, the area is surrounded by lush green hills, a gushing stream and beautiful skies with fluffy clouds to stare on.

The area which falls under Dihira Reserved Forest of Baksa, here river Diring is the main attraction of the picnic spot. Thousands of picnickers visit this area drawn to its natural scenic beauty.

The locals are of the view that the people of Assam instead of rushing to Meghalaya and other states in the country, should visit Daragaon Diring in Baksa and enjoy the natural beauty of this place.

A local said, “This place is a perfect spot for a picnic or a getaway from the sweltering heat. The greenery of this place and the sparkling water will surely soothe the eyes and soul of all.”

So, the next time if you’re planning for a quick summer picnic, you know where to head.

Meanwhile, a group of youths have also come up to save the tourism spot. Some nature-lover youth from Barama, Mushalpur, Nikasi areas have formed a non-profit organization named Manas-Daragaon Eco-Tourism to save the forest areas of the area. It is with the help of the organization that the area has been developed into a green valley and now it has become a well-known tourist place with the name Daragaon in Baksa district.

It may be mentioned that a section of illegal timber smugglers have cut the trees along the Dihira Forest Reserve at Indo-Bhutan border in Baksa district about a decade ago nut now the organization has taken full responsibility to save the forest and to make the area a famous tourist spot.

A section of people has also encroached upon the forest land for which the birds and animals of the forest have become homeless. The illegal encroachment has brought a threat to the animals of the forest but after the formation of the organization in 2020, the forest land has been saved and they are working to protect the reserve forest.

