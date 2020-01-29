NationalBusiness

Bank Unions To Go for 2-Day Strike from Jan 31

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
112

Bank unions have called for a two-day bank strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to initiate with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said they will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13 and also said that they will go for an indefinite strike if their demands would not fulfill.

SBI and other PSU banks have notified their customers that services are likely to be affected due to the proposed two-day nationwide strike starting from January 31. 

It is to be mentioned that this would be the second bank strike this month, after the first one was observed along with Bharat Bandh on January 8.

