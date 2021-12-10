Banks To Go For 2-Day Strike on Dec 16 & 17

UFBU is known as an umbrella organization of bank unions.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a two-day strike on December 16 and December 17 2021 against the Centre’s plan to privatise public sector banks.

Around 10 lakh bank workers will join the strike.

Their demand is to withdraw Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill.

General Secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), Sanjay Das said that besides the two-day strike, a series of other agitational programmes will be held if the government does not meet the said demands.

This move to privatise PSBs will hurt the priority sectors of the economy and also credit flow to self-help groups and to the rural economy, he said.

He added that the proposed move is not based on sound economic logic but is purely a political decision to hand over the banks to “crony capitalists”.

