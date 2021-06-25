Banks To Remain Closed For 4 Days

Banks in few states will remain closed for four days between June 25 and June 30.

According to the 2021 holiday calendar, there were a total of nine holidays in June. Although, it varies from state to state.

On 25 June, Guru Hargobind Ji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated in Jammu and Srinagar while on 30 June, it will remain closed on the occasion of Remna Ni in Aizwal, Mizoram. The other holidays include the fourth Saturday and Sunday on 26 and 27 June, respectively.

In view of the same, customers have been advised to check the holiday calendar before visiting any branch.