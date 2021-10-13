Barpeta Jail Prisoner Commits Suicide Inside Prison

A prisoner in Barpeta District Jail of Assam has committed suicide inside the prison on Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased prisoner had been identified as Hasibul Hasan.

The prisoner, Hasibul Hasan had committed suicide by hanging himself on the prison ventilation.

As per sources, Hasan was arrested for allegedly running away with a teenage girl.

The jail authorities have suspected youth of committing suicide due to love.

But family members of Hasan have accused that the deceased prisoner had been murdered.