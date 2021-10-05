Mizoram: Woman Killed By Ex-Husband With Suicide Bomb

A woman was murdered by her ex-husband with the help of a suicide bomb in an open market in Mizoram.

The woman, identified as Lalthianghlimi (61), was selling vegetables in the market when the ex-husband visited her.

The ex-husband then asked her to prepare a locally made cigarette. While saying so, he pretended to be unwell and leaned towards her. He then grabbed her and triggered the suicide bomb.

The wife died on the spot, while the ex-husband was critically injured in the blast.

Further investigation is on.