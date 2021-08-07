BCCI Announces Honorary Rewards To Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medallists From India

The Board of Control For Cricket India (BCCI) has announced honorary rewards to the Indian Olympic Medallists for the year on Saturday.

The announcement has come after the grand and historical gold win of Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra in the Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday.

It has been announced that BCCI will be honouring Neeraj Chopra with Rs 1 Crore.

50 lakh each to second place medallists Mirabai Chanu & Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

25 lakh each to third place medallists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain & Bajrang Punia

1.25 Cr to the Hockey India men’s team.

The announcement came in as a tweet from Jay Shah who is the honourary secretary of BCCI.

Jay tweeted, “INR 1 Cr. medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 50 lakh each

medallists @mirabai_chanu & Ravi Kumar Dahiya 25 lakh each

medallists @Pvsindhu1, @LovlinaBorgohai, @BajrangPunia INR 1.25 Cr. – @TheHockeyIndia men’s team @SGanguly99| @ThakurArunS| @ShuklaRajiv.”

In a moment of pride for India, athlete Neeraj Chopra has clinched a medal in the finals of Javelin Throw in the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has brought home the 10th Olympic Gold medal.

Chopra has created history in Indian athletics by fetching a medal at Olympic Games after nearly 121 years. Norman Pritchard claimed the 200m silver on July 22, 1900. Chopra has also become the second Indian to win a gold in an individual Olympic event.

Considered as one of the best Javelin players globally, the 23-year-old is an Indian track and field athlete and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army. He hurled the javelin at 88.07m to break his own national record. Chopra’s previous best was the 88.06m gold-medal winning throw at the 2018 Asian Games.