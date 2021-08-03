Bengal Floods: Dams Discharge Water, 14 Killed & 2.5 Lakh Displaced

As many as 14 persons were killed due to wall collapse or electrocution, while, 2.5 lakh have been displaced across six districts in West Bengal due to heavy rains and followed by the discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams that has submerged the streets and home

As per reports, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has set up shelter homes as relief operations, which began sometime last week, continue in the flood-affected areas. Over one lakh tarpaulin, 1,000 MT of rice, thousands of drinking water pouches, and clean clothes have been sent to the shelters homes

Several areas in Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas districts are inundated.

The Army and the Air Force had on Monday undertaken rescue operations in Hooghly district, where rivers have overtopped banks and flooded villages.